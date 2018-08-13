Trump’s First Presidential Apology: Hiring a Black Woman

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

I know I keep telling everyone to ignore Donald Trump’s tweets except as messages to his base, this morning’s tweet about Omarosa Manigault Newman is really unique:

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard….really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired! While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry!

Two things here. First, there’s an outright acknowledgment that she was a terrible person and bad at her job, but Trump wanted to keep her on because she said great things about him.

Second, he apologized for this. Screwing up the hiring of a black woman who turned out to be an incompetent sycophant is, for now, the only thing I can remember Donald Trump apologizing for since at least the start of his presidential run. Quite a coincidence, no?