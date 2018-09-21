Apartment Rents Have Been Flat Both Nationally and in LA County For Several Years

Looking for news you can trust?

The folks at the LA Times have been kind enough to provide a chart showing how much rents have skyrocketed both nationally and in Los Angeles County. They are, as usual, shown in nominal dollars, so I have been kind enough to draw some new lines showing rents in real, inflation-adjusted dollars: Here you go:

Roughly speaking, since 2011 national rents have gone up from $1480 to $1553, an increase of 5 percent. In LA County, rents have gone up from $2,300 to $2,442, an increase of 6 percent. National rents have been flat since about 2015. LA rents have been flat from about 2017.

You may draw your own conclusions from this data.