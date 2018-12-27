Lunchtime Photo

Kevin DrumDecember 27, 2018 3:30 PM

Here’s a cute little chipmunk at the top of Snow Summit. I saw him dive into a burrow when I got close, so I sat down, focused the camera, and waited for him to come out. Sure enough, he got bored quickly and emerged to pose for a few pictures.

October 20, 2018 — Big Bear Lake, California