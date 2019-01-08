US Carbon Emissions Soared in 2018

Looking for news you can trust?

Via the Washington Post, here’s our first estimate of the change in CO 2 emissions in the United States in 2018:

This comes from the Rhodium Group, which adds the following comments:

That’s the second largest annual gain since 1996.” “The largest emissions growth in 2018 occurred in the two sectors most often ignored in clean energy and climate policymaking: buildings and industry. We estimate that direct emissions from residential and commercial buildings (from sources such as fuel oil, diesel and natural gas combusted on site for heating and cooking) increased by 10% in 2018 to their highest level since 2004.”

(from sources such as fuel oil, diesel and natural gas combusted on site for heating and cooking) to their highest level since 2004.” “At the state and federal level few good strategies have been implemented to begin decoupling production from emissions. Our preliminary estimates suggest the industrial sector posted the largest emissions gains in 2018 at 55 million metric tons.”