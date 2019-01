Looking for news you can trust?

This is a mystery flower from our backyard. Marian doesn’t remember what it is, and of course I never knew in the first place. But it’s certainly very colorful, isn’t it?

I was going to insert a joke here about how this must be a hardy variety of flower since it’s surviving our chilly 64º temps today, but I don’t have the heart. All of you in the Midwest take care of yourselves, OK?