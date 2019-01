Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

As long as we’re on the subject of Obamacare, here’s the latest Kaiser tracking poll on its favorability rating:

Nothing much has changed. Obamacare opened up big favorability gap around the time Republicans tried to take it away, and that gap is now hovering around ten percentage points on a pretty consistent basis. This is mostly due to more favorable responses from Democrats and Independents. Republicans have stayed around 18 percent favorable the whole time.