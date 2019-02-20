Looking for news you can trust?

Here’s something off the beaten path:

This chart shows the top and bottom ten counties ranked by their yearly change in average weekly wages (Q3 of 2017 to Q3 of 2018). The full dataset is here, so you can see how your county is doing. Note that it contains only the 350 largest counties.

The winner is Chatham County, Georgia, which is Savannah and the surrounding area. The biggest loser is Elkhart, Indiana, home of Elkhart and next door to South Bend. Orange County, California, ranks 297th. Apparently my county isn’t doing all that great.