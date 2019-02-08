Here Is the Green New Deal in Handy List Form

Kevin DrumFebruary 8, 2019 1:19 PM

In the meantime, I thought I would compile a list of everything included in the Green New Deal that was released yesterday. This is just for future reference:

  1. Commit to net zero greenhouse gas emissions within ten years
  2. Provide “millions” of good, high-wage jobs
  3. Repair and upgrade US infrastructure
  4. Provide everyone with access to clean air and clean water
  5. Repair historic oppression of indigenous peoples, communities of color, migrant communities, deindustrialized communities, depopulated rural communities, the poor, low-income workers, women, the elderly, the unhoused, people with disabilities, and youth
  6. Protect against extreme weather events
  7. Eliminate pollution and greenhouse gases “as much as technologically feasible”
  8. Meet 100 percent of power demand via renewable and zero-emission sources
  9. Upgrade to smart grids
  10. Upgrade all existing buildings for maximum energy efficiency
  11. Invest in public transit and high-speed rail
  12. Mitigate the long-term health effects of pollution and climate change
  13. Restore fragile ecosystems
  14. Clean up hazardous waste sites
  15. Provide higher education to all
  16. Invest in R&D of new energy technologies
  17. Build wealth, community ownership, and good jobs in marginalized communities
  18. Create union jobs that pay prevailing wages
  19. Guarantee living wage to everyone
  20. Guarantee family and medical leave, paid vacations, and retirement security to everyone
  21. Improve union bargaining strength
  22. Strengthen labor and workplace safety standards
  23. Enact trade rules that increase jobs but don’t transfer pollution overseas
  24. Reform the use of eminent domain
  25. Ensure that all business are free from unfair competition
  26. Provide all people of the United States with high-quality health care
  27. Provide all people of the United States with good housing
  28. Provide all people of the United States with economic security
  29. Provide all people of the United States with healthy and affordable food
  30. Provide all people of the United States with access to nature

This is really more of a social democratic manifesto than a climate change plan. Perhaps instead of Green New Deal, it should just be called “Finish Up the New Deal”?