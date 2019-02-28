The Great Rehab Scam

Looking for news you can trust?

This is from the latest issue of the print magazine:

1/ I spent 9 months examining the wide, wide world of rehab. It all started when a mom called to tell me her son had been “brokered” across the country to rehab. She was panicked and desperate, and tbh I didn’t really know what she was talking about. https://t.co/Uyy0isCN4J — Julia Lurie (@julia_lurie) February 28, 2019

I’ve already read Julia’s piece because I’m special and I get early copies of the magazine. If you subscribe to Mother Jones, you’ve seen it already too. But if you don’t, it’s now online and you really ought to read it. It’s an eye-opener.