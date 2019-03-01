Legislation? What Legislation?

From Ryan Grim today:
Per the @aoc call time conversation, here is how the DCCC suggests to freshmen that they spend their time as members of Congress. (GOP is no different.) https://t.co/gIVPLErblM pic.twitter.com/DTZFp14Wim
— Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 1, 2019
What gets me about this advice is not that the DCCC thinks new members of Congress should spend four hours a day on fundraising (“call time”). We all either knew or guessed that. What gets me is that there’s zero time blocked out for actually learning anything about legislation or policymaking. I guess that’s what flunkies are for.