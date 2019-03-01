Legislation? What Legislation?

Kevin DrumMarch 1, 2019 1:53 PM

From Ryan Grim today:

What gets me about this advice is not that the DCCC thinks new members of Congress should spend four hours a day on fundraising (“call time”). We all either knew or guessed that. What gets me is that there’s zero time blocked out for actually learning anything about legislation or policymaking. I guess that’s what flunkies are for.