Quote of the Day: It’s Great Working For Trump! Really!

From Joe Balash, assistant secretary for land and minerals management, speaking to oil exploration companies last month:
One of the things that I have found absolutely thrilling in working for this administration is the president has a knack for keeping the attention of the media and the public focused somewhere else while we do all the work that needs to be done on behalf of the American people.
I dunno. If I were genuinely doing work on behalf of the American people I’d probably want everyone to know about it. On the other hand, if I were working on behalf of the oil exploration industry I’d probably be pretty happy that no one was paying attention to me. So I think we know what Balash is really thrilled about, don’t we?