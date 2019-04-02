Border Closure Would Bring On the Avopocalypse

Looking for news you can trust?

The Guardian knows how to get straight to the heart of things:

The insanity needs to stop. We have our own avocado supply here in California, which will be seized and stored in government warehouses in case of emergency, but what about the rest of you? What will you do when your avocados run out?

But I guess it doesn’t matter. Trump is not going to close the border.¹ It’s just his usual idiotic blather, like going to the moon or banning European cars. The man really does like to blather, doesn’t he?

¹Probability = 90 percent because, in the end, you really never know with Trump, do you?