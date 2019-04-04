Did William Barr Whitewash the Mueller Report? Part 3.

NBC News is getting into the act too:
NBC News is also reporting that some on the Mueller team say his findings paint a picture of a campaign whose members were was manipulated by a sophisticated Russian intelligence operation. Some of that information may be classified.
— Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) April 4, 2019
Apparently there are multiple (?) members of Mueller’s team who are pretty unhappy with Barr’s summary of their report. And they’re willing to speak up if reporters call them. So why didn’t anyone call them on the day the Barr summary was released? Why wait a week?