Did William Barr Whitewash the Mueller Report? Part 3.

Kevin DrumApril 4, 2019 10:30 AM

NBC News is getting into the act too:

Apparently there are multiple (?) members of Mueller’s team who are pretty unhappy with Barr’s summary of their report. And they’re willing to speak up if reporters call them. So why didn’t anyone call them on the day the Barr summary was released? Why wait a week?