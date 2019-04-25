How Should Liberals Fight a Citizenship Question on the Census?

Let’s suppose, as seems likely, that the Supreme Court lets Donald Trump go ahead with adding an obviously partisan citizenship question to the 2020 census. How should liberals react?

Mount a big educational campaign telling undocumented workers not to be afraid of telling census takers that they aren’t citizens.

Mount a big educational campaign telling undocumented workers to just go ahead and lie about being citizens.

This is what makes the cynicism of modern conservatism so toxic. The best bet for liberals is almost certainly the second one, but that merely fights cynicism toward governance with yet more cynicism. When does it end?