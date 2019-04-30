31 mins ago

It’s Infrastructure Week Again!

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi talk with reporters this morning after meeting with President Trump and agreeing on a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that will become reality as soon as someone finds $2 trillion. Chuck and Nancy both pretended to be delighted and the press pretended to believe them.Douglas Christian/ZUMA

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer emerged from the White House this morning to report that President Trump had agreed to a $2 trillion infrastructure plan. Hallelujah! There’s just one teensy weensy detail to be worked out:

“The ball is in their court,” Schumer said. “We told him that, it was repeated over and over again, that unless he is willing to come up with the pay-fors for this large package, it will never get done, and he agreed. And so we agreed to meet in three weeks, the same group, and they would present what their pay-fors would be, and I thought that was encouraging.

Let’s see. A $2 trillion project probably means $200 billion per year over ten years. So Trump has to either (a) raise taxes by $200 billion or (b) cut other spending by $200 billion or (c) resort to smoke and mirrors. Option A is, of course, a laughable impossibility, and Option B is no better with an election year coming up. So that means smoke and mirrors is the winner! I can’t wait.

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

