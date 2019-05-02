Beluga Whale Spy Turns Out to Be Really Friendly

ANNOUNCING:Mother Jones is launching an ambitious Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the current crisis in our democracy. Read why we think this is what the moment demands, and join us with a tax-deductible donation so we can raise $500,000 and go all in.
ANNOUNCING:Mother Jones is launching an ambitious Corruption Project. Read why we believe this is what the moment demands, and if you agree, please join us with a tax-deductible donation so we can raise $500,000 and go all in.