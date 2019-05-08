Lunchtime Photo

It’s time to start blogging the Blue Ridge Parkway itself. But which picture to use?

The wildlife has mostly spent its time mocking me and my camera. However, late Tuesday, just before I fell into a creek, I found a beautiful Red-Spotted Purple butterfly. I think it’s more like blue with orange spots, but I guess no one asked me. Anyway, it landed near me and just sat there no matter how close I got. Very unusual. I figured it must be sick or dying or something. But no: after I emerged from the creek I saw it flying around with no problems.

But after a few minutes it returned to its rock and wouldn’t budge. It repeated this cycle a couple of times while I was there. I’m not sure what accounts for it. I’ve never seen a butterfly act that way before.