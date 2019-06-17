Donald Trump is Thrilled About Trump Heights

This happened over the weekend:
Thank you Mr. Prime Minister, a great honor! https://t.co/ozLz84g3i0
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019
Once again, it’s remarkable how oblivious Trump is to such obviously calculated flattery. Bibi is probably having a hard time keeping a straight face during this unveiling, but Trump has no clue. He probably figures they’ll rename Jerusalem Trumpville next.
