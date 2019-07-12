4 mins ago

Alex Acosta Is Gone

Jeff Malet/Newscom via ZUMA

Another Trump cabinet member bites the dust:

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigned Friday amid intense scrutiny of his role as a U.S. attorney a decade ago in a deal with Jeffrey Epstein that allowed the financier to plead guilty to lesser offenses in a sex-crimes case….As he prepared to leave the White House, Trump called Acosta a “great labor secretary, not a good one” and a “tremendous talent.”

“This was him, not me,” Trump said of the resignation decision.

Needless to say, this had nothing—nothing—to do with the fact that Acosta cut a sweetheart deal for Epstein when he was first charged with soliciting dozens of underage girls for prostitution back in 2007. Acosta just didn’t want a hailstorm of negative publicity to do any harm to the crucial work being done by Trump to make America great again.

