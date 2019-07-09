34 mins ago

British PM Candidate’s Strategy: Ride Hatred of Donald Trump to Victory

David Mirzoeff/PA Wire via ZUMA

There’s a fascinating bit of political strategizing that’s emerging in the UK right now. Jeremy Hunt is running against Boris Johnson for leadership of the Conservative Party, and with it leadership of the country. Whoever wins will be the next prime minister.

At the same time, diplomatic cables from the British ambassador to the US have been leaked, and they were distinctly unflattering toward Donald Trump. Trump has naturally lashed out and declared that the White House will no longer deal with the ambassador.

This has given Hunt, the underdog in the PM race, an opening. He’s hoping to win votes by being anti-Trump:

Will this work? Is Trump sufficiently hated in Britain that going after him can power Hunt to victory? Can Hunt hang Donald Trump around Boris Johnson’s neck? Stay tuned!

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.