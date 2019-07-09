31 mins ago

Lunchtime Photo

Friday was catblogging day, which means we missed out on fireworks blogging. But it’s never too late for fireworks, so let’s do it today.

This year I headed over to the pedestrian bridge that crosses the 405 and took pictures of our fireworks going off above the freeway. This required me to climb up on a thin concrete barrier and then hoist the camera—already mounted on a tripod—over the top of a chain link fence. Then I had to hang on by my fingertips while operating the camera. I was pretty sore by the time the show was over, but you know me: any sacrifice for my art.

Anyway, this year I essayed a more ambitious Photoshop collage than usual. It’s a little sloppy in places, but the truth is that after taking a few different stabs at this I got sick of the whole thing. I guess I won’t sacrifice anything for my art after all. But I learned enough that maybe next year I can do a really good one.

July 4, 2019 — Irvine, California

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

