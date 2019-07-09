Lunchtime Photo

Friday was catblogging day, which means we missed out on fireworks blogging. But it’s never too late for fireworks, so let’s do it today.

This year I headed over to the pedestrian bridge that crosses the 405 and took pictures of our fireworks going off above the freeway. This required me to climb up on a thin concrete barrier and then hoist the camera—already mounted on a tripod—over the top of a chain link fence. Then I had to hang on by my fingertips while operating the camera. I was pretty sore by the time the show was over, but you know me: any sacrifice for my art.

Anyway, this year I essayed a more ambitious Photoshop collage than usual. It’s a little sloppy in places, but the truth is that after taking a few different stabs at this I got sick of the whole thing. I guess I won’t sacrifice anything for my art after all. But I learned enough that maybe next year I can do a really good one.