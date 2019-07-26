3 hours ago

Raw Data: E-Commerce Around the World

Yesterday I posted a chart showing retail sales via brick-and-mortar outlets. Last night, while browsing for something else¹ I happened across a report showing the size of the e-commerce market in various European countries as a percentage of total retail sales. Here it is:

Belgium and Ireland are way ahead of the pack. Conversely, Germans and Italians are apparently wary of the internet and prefer to schlep their goods home in their hot little hands. The United States comes in fairly average.

I have no point to make about this. It just struck me as interesting. I wonder why all the Germanic-speaking folks are relatively apprehensive about the whole online shopping thing?

¹It’s amazing how often this happens. What’s equally amazing is that it almost always happens when I strike out completely on whatever I was looking for in the first place.

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

