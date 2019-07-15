3 hours ago

Raw Data: Kids Below Grade Level, Kids Taking Calculus

I was puttering around last night on some stuff related to education and happened to run across a couple of interesting statistics from an NAEP report a few years ago. First there’s this:

The share of students in a grade level below the one typical for their age has increased over the past 50 years. However, the share of 17-year-olds below grade level has always been well below the share of 13-year-olds. It’s unlikely that lots of 13-year-olds are suddenly catching up to grade level by age 17, so what’s going on? Are some of them being advanced just to get them out of school? Or are lots of them dropping out and no longer being counted?

Then there’s this:

At age 13, nearly 40 percent of schoolkids are in a grade below their normal one. By age 17, a full quarter are taking calculus, a class basically unheard of for high school students 50 years ago. It seems like this says something about the extremes of the US educational system, but I’m not quite sure what.

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.