The Asylum Surge Is Finally Starting to Ease Up

Border apprehensions are finally down a bit:

The big argument, apparently, is over what caused this decline. Was it stepped-up Mexican enforcement? Or is it just the usual summer drop?

Probably both. Plus a third thing that no one is talking about: what goes up must come down. This asylum boom has been bigger than ones in the past, but they never last forever and this one was never going to last forever either.

If Donald Trump hadn’t mismanaged both the border and our Central American affairs in general, this might never have happened. Or maybe it had nothing to with Trump. There’s no way to know for sure. But Guatemala has been a cesspool of crime and street gangs for many years, and only under Trump did that turn into a huge migrant surge. Maybe Obama’s mushy, soft-hearted plan to help Guatemala become a better place to live had something to it after all.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

