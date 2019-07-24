13 mins ago

Trump and Article II, Explained

Earlier today Donald Trump gave a speech at the Turning Point conference where he said, “I have an Article II where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.” But what was this all about? What was the context?

It turns out that Trump was freewheeling about the Mueller report, telling the rapt audience that Mueller interviewed 500 people, issued 2,500 subpoenas, etc:

They did everything. The collusion, no collusion, they have no collusion. Then I have an Article II where I have the right to do whatever I want as president, but I don’t even talk about that. Because they did a report, and there was no obstruction. After looking at it—our great attorney general read it, he’s a total professional—he said there’s nothing here, there’s no obstruction.

So what was Trump talking about? As always, there’s no telling, really, but I assume he was referring to the fact that he’s allowed to fire executive branch officers if he wants to. In other words, firing James Comey was within his Article II powers, so it can’t represent obstruction of justice. Likewise, he could have fired Mueller if he’d wanted to.

That’s my best guess, anyway.

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.