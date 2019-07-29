5 hours ago

Why Doesn’t Dish Just Buy T-Mobile?

After years of trying, T-Mobile is finally merging with Sprint thanks to approval from President Trump’s Justice Department. But something about this perplexes me. I thought about it again while reading Matt Yglesias’s piece about the merger over at Vox, and—well, I’ll just let him tell the story:

The reason that allowing the United States to go from four mobile phone providers to three providers is okay, according to the Justice Department, is that they have a plan to create a fourth competitor. Specifically, Dish, the satellite television company — which already owns the minor player Boost Mobile — is also going to acquire Sprint’s prepaid subsidiary Virgin Mobile. What’s more, the new merged T-Mobile has committed to giving Dish seven years’ worth of access to its infrastructure to resell. That means that while there will be only three companies with a national mobile phone infrastructure, there will be four sellers of that infrastructure. Boost, meanwhile, is supposed to spend that seven-year window building out its own infrastructure. So ultimately, there will be four players after all and everything will be okay.

As Yglesias says, this is an odd bankshot. If it’s important to have four carriers, why not just disapprove the merger?

But it’s odd in another way. If Dish wants to be the fourth carrier, why don’t they just buy T-Mobile (or Sprint) outright instead of taking seven years to build out their own infrastructure? That would get Dish what they want and it would keep four solid carriers around right from the start.

So why isn’t Dish buying T-Mobile? They’ve been part of the rumor mill forever, and it seems like it makes sense. What am I missing?

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.