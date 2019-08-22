State Department Now Helping Out With Trump Campaign Smears

The New York Times reports that Rudy Giuliani is renewing his effort to have the Ukrainian government launch a criminal investigation of Joe Biden:

Mr. Giuliani said he was acting on his own as a private citizen, with the knowledge and assistance of the State Department. He would not say whether Mr. Trump approved — or is aware of — the effort.

Hmmm. State Department assistance, you say? Here is NBC News today:

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani confirmed Thursday that the State Department assisted his efforts to press the Ukrainian government to probe two prominent Democratic opponents of the president: former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee….Trump’s attorney confirmed to NBC News that the State Department helped put him in touch with Yermak.

Why is the State Department assisting Rudy Giuliani in his transparent quest to smear a Democratic opponent of the president? Inquiring minds want to know.