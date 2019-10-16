Donald Trump Sends a Letter to Turkey

Apparently the White House has confirmed that this is real:
EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of @realDonaldTrump’s letter to #Erdogan. @POTUS warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way. Details tonight at 8pm #TrishRegan #FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/9BoSGlbRyt
— Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 16, 2019
This was sent on October 9. A week later, it’s obvious just how seriously Erdogan took it. Donald Trump sure has improved our standing in the world, hasn’t he?
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.