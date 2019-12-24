Star Wars on Christmas Eve

No spoilers of course, but I have to say that my expectations for Rise of Skywalker were so low that it turned out to be pretty good, relatively speaking. It basically had the design esthetic, dialog esthetic, and plot esthetic of the original trilogy: that is, simple, fast-paced, and suitably finished up. It’s probably perfect for kids, who are, after all, the target audience. For the rest of us, if you enjoy sitting back and watching a movie made in the style of good ol’ Episodes 4-6 without oversized expectations, then you’ll be just fine with Episode 9.
