Donald Trump Delivers What History Will Remember as the “Great Revenge Speech”

Donald Trump is addressing a room full of Republicans right now, and it’s truly an unprecedented festival of grievance, vengeance, and glorious triumph. And this:


Now we’re on to slagging Mitt Romney. This is truly a remarkable display of vituperation from a sitting president. I’m sure we’ll have a greatest hits mashup soon.

UPDATE AT 1:23 PM: It’s finally over. Godalmighty, I’ve never seen something like this before in my life.

POSTSCRIPT: In case you’re curious, Bill Clinton’s post-acquittal speech is here. It’s only two minutes long and ends with this: “I believe any person who asks for forgiveness has to be prepared to give it.” Trump, of course, has never asked and never given.

