Lunchtime Photo — Throwback Thursday

You may have noticed that looking at old digital photos is like going through a technological time machine: the older the photo, the lousier the quality. So today let’s go back to the very beginning. On my birthday in 1997 Marian got me a Sony Mavica, one of the first consumer digital cameras. It created pictures with a resolution of 320×240 and stored them on a floppy drive. This one, titled “Still Life With Fritos,” is from the very first floppy disk of images that I took.
1 hour ago
