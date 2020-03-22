Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: March 21 Update

Here’s the coronavirus growth rate through Saturday. There’s nothing new to report. Just about everyone is still at or above the Italian trendline, with Switzerland and the US a bit below it.

Here’s how to read the charts: Let’s use France as an example. For them, Day 0 was March 5, when they surpassed one death per 10 million by recording their sixth death. They are currently at Day 16; total deaths are at 94x their initial level; and they have recorded a total of 8.4 deaths per million so far. As the chart shows, this is very close to where Italy was on their Day 16.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.