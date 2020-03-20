Friday Kitten Blogging – 20 March 2020

Kittens! They’re now eight weeks old and still progressing toward maximum cuteness. The top picture is Stripey, jumping up onto the bed and stalking my mother. Next is Blackie, just moments away from closing her eyes and snoozing in a heap with her sibs. The bottom picture is Gray, who has pulled the pillows off the kitchen chairs and constructed a lovely spot to hang out and watch the world go by.
2 hours ago
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.