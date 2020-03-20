Trump Approval Rating Up This Week

ABC News/Ipsos has a new poll out measuring what people think of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic:

In the new poll, 55% of Americans approve of the president’s management of the crisis, compared to 43% who disapprove. Trump’s approval on this issue is up from last week, when the numbers were nearly reversed. Only 43% approved of Trump’s handling of the pandemic and 54% disapproved in last week’s poll.

All it took was a week for a lot of people to forget Trump’s early mismanagement. All he had to do was adopt a slightly more serious tone and all was forgiven. Truly amazing.