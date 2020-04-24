Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: April 23 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through April 23. It’s a funny thing. All the countries that were doing the worst a few weeks ago—Spain, France, Italy, the UK—are now clearly on the downswing. Conversely, countries that seemed to be doing better than average—Germany, Canada, the US—are plaeauing or still climbing. If I had my wits about me I could probably figure out why this is.
The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The COVID Tracking Project is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.
