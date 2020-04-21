Here’s Why President Trump Is Cutting Off Immigration

Why did President Trump suddenly announce that he planned to cut off all immigration to the United States? Today the media will undoubtedly flood us with explanations, but I think we all know the real one: he’s got nothing in the pipeline to deal with COVID-19 so he resorted to the only thing he knows: appealing to the bigotry of his base. That’s it.
Any other questions?
