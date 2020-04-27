Las Vegas Will Be a Coronavirus Breeding Tank If It’s Reopened

Should we reopen Las Vegas? Just in case you’re wondering, here’s what it looks like in the absence of lockdowns and social distancing rules:
This was taken during my visit in January. Good luck, punters!
