Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: May 11 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through May 11. The numbers are on a steady decline everywhere but Canada. Germany has had an uptick over the past three days and is a little worried that it’s because they’ve eased their restrictions too much. The United States should be at 100,000 deaths by the end of next week.
The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.
