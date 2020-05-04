2 hours ago

Lunchtime Photo

Spaceport of the Gods?

Ha ha, of course not. This is just a typical western mesa, a product of differential erosion. Any geologist can tell you that the mesa itself consists of sandstone, limestone, and other rocks that resist erosion, while the surrounding rocks are mostly softer shales. Over millions of years, the softer rocks erode, leaving the mesa towering above the rest of the land. There’s no need to invoke conspiracy theories to explain this. I mean, it’s not as if geologists are all part of a government scheme to hide the evidence of how intelligent life really evolved on Earth.

Right? Of course not.

January 26, 2020 — Washington County, Utah

