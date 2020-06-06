Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 5 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 5. Brazil reported no deaths on Friday, so their downward spike is just a reporting error. Mexico reported its third consecutive day of huge increases. Nobody seems to know quite what’s going on, but it sure looks like their plan to start reopening this week was ill-timed. Canada is plateauing slightly upward. The US is plateauing slightly downward.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.