You don’t want lengthy explanations. You just want an answer. I’ve got you covered:
Q: Even if I’m not feeling any symptoms of COVID-19, can I still infect other people?
A: Yes, very much so.
That is all. Keep wearing those masks, people.
You don’t want lengthy explanations. You just want an answer. I’ve got you covered:
Q: Even if I’m not feeling any symptoms of COVID-19, can I still infect other people?
A: Yes, very much so.
That is all. Keep wearing those masks, people.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.