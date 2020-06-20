Trump’s Tulsa Rally Is Boring and Poorly Attended

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Wow. It looks like the big Trump rally in Tulsa is a big bust. First of all, hardly anyone showed up:

Birdseye view of the more than half-empty Trump rally…pic.twitter.com/4JtbdCQpoO — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 20, 2020



The outside overflow event was canceled completely, and the stage was torn down hours before the start of the main indoor rally:

Secret Service has moved crowd back from the overflow stage so it can be broken down. pic.twitter.com/iIxXfnpOPn — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 20, 2020

But worst of all, it sounds like Trump’s schtick is boring. Apparently he can’t even get much applause when he attacks Joe Biden. Twitter, as always, has up-to-the-minute coverage:

NEW: The Trump campaign is blaming tonight’s turnout which has fallen well short of their expectations to protestors “interfering with supporters” attempting to gain access to the Trump events.

FULL STATEMENT from @TimMurtaugh pic.twitter.com/Dm6TuI06da — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 20, 2020

“I don’t want to get water on the tie” — Trump is now whining that people noticed that he seemed to have a hard time drinking water out of a glass at West Point last weekend. He then drinks water with one hand to prove he can do it. pic.twitter.com/MC3u3FR7RT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2020

Longest presidential disquisition on descending a ramp ever — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 21, 2020

Trump, on how more Covid-19 testing results in more confirmed cases: “So I said to my people, slow the testing down, please.” — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) June 21, 2020

“Tough hombres,” “kung flu,” “MS-13,” Omar/Bowser/AOC, kneelers in NFL, Trump spares nothing in the racial signaling. Plus “flag-burning, “law and order” & “the silent majority.” He’s running 2 be president of America in 1968. November may measure how much the country has changed https://t.co/Gmp8oRlc6o — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) June 21, 2020

Trump just got the crowd to boo for Biden, finally. But Trump didn’t just say “Biden” this time, he said “Obama and Biden” repeatedly. — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) June 21, 2020

1989 just called and wants its wedge issue back. https://t.co/nrWWHFUTfV — Kevin Tripp (@kevintripp) June 21, 2020

Talking about schools Trump suddenly goes on heat stroke reverie about how Biden built the kid cages. pic.twitter.com/EUODMl7NlI — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 21, 2020

/23 Trump: “I’ve done more for the black community in four years than Joe Biden has done in 47 years. Racial justice begin with the Joe Biden’s retirement from public life.” — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) June 21, 2020

This is mostly just a low-energy repeat of 2016. That might not work so well in 2020.