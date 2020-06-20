31 mins ago

Trump’s Tulsa Rally Is Boring and Poorly Attended

Wow. It looks like the big Trump rally in Tulsa is a big bust. First of all, hardly anyone showed up:


The outside overflow event was canceled completely, and the stage was torn down hours before the start of the main indoor rally:

But worst of all, it sounds like Trump’s schtick is boring. Apparently he can’t even get much applause when he attacks Joe Biden. Twitter, as always, has up-to-the-minute coverage:

This is mostly just a low-energy repeat of 2016. That might not work so well in 2020.

