Michael Flynn Is Flat Out Nuts

This is fucking nuts:

The man Trump appointed to the most sensitive national security position in US government and a current martyr/hero of the Trumpist right just posted a video of himself taking the QAnon oath. https://t.co/w5dyHCUEwz — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) July 5, 2020

Apparently Flynn’s descent into madness, which started around 2014, is now complete. Thank God he’s nowhere near the levers of power at this point.

BTW, I’m planning to start KAnon, a competitor to QAnon. To join, you’ll have to take an oath to deconstruct all my blog posts to find the secret messages I’ve been embedding into them for the past 20 years. After you’ve decoded all 20,000 of them, all you have to do is arrange them in the proper order and they will tell you what to do. Once you do this, you will be promoted to KAnon corporal, the first step on your way to KAnon field marshal. So get cracking.