Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: August 11 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through August 11. The US passed a milestone on Tuesday: total deaths from COVID-19 passed 500 per million. This is not the hightest rate even among the small selection of countries I track here, but it will probably be the highest before long. Here’s what the trendlines look like:

We’ll pass Italy and Sweden by the end of the month, and maybe even the UK by the end of September. It all depends on how quickly we get past our second peak, something that none of the other countries had. We didn’t have to have it either, but that’s what happens when your national leadership is asleep at the wheel.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.