Coronavirus Rescue Bill Set for Friday

This is good news, or as close as we get to it these days:

The White House and Democratic leaders agreed to try to finalize a deal to address lapsed unemployment benefits and eviction restrictions by the end of this week and hold a vote in Congress next week, suddenly trying to rush stalled talks in the face of growing public and political unrest.

I suspect the sudden interest in cutting a deal has more to do with the fact that the Senate goes on a monthlong recess starting Friday, and even Republicans don’t want this hanging over their heads during their visits home. Which is fine. If that’s what it takes to motivate Republicans to reach an agreement, I’ll take it.

I’m also impressed with this statement from Mitch McConnell:

“The American people, in the end, need help,” Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, told reporters. “And wherever this thing settles between the president of the United States and his team that has to sign it into law and the Democrat not-insignificant minority in the Senate and majority in the House is something I am prepared to support, even if I have some problems with certain parts of it.”

That’s not bad, coming from a Republican leader. No, really.