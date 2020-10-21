Health Update

I have two health updates today. First, at this very moment, I am recovering from an explosive bout of stomach something or other. I don’t know what I ate to bring that on, but I sure want to avoid it ever again.

But you don’t care about that. You’re here for the monthly multiple myeloma update, and the news there is very good. My latest M-protein number is the lowest it’s been in two years:

In addition, my white count numbers are good and my other immune system markers are pretty good too. All in all, a lousy morning but a very good month.