Lunchtime Photo

A girl in the town of Tecate peeks over a sign to see what’s on the other side.

Hey, did you know that if you’re on the American side of the border near Tecate, T-Mobile switches your cell phone to a Mexican carrier? And did you know that if, say, you blow out a tire and call AAA when you’re connected to a Mexican carrier, AAA won’t answer the phone? I didn’t know that either! But now I do.

It all turned out OK in the end, but this incident has gotten me wondering if I should buy one of those temporary tire repair kits just in case. Anybody have any advice about those things?