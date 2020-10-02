President Trump Has Contracted COVID-19

Holy shit:
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020
I guess this puts to rest any questions about future debates.
Snark and politics aside, I wish them a speedy recovery. I don’t want Trump as my president, and obviously there’s some irony here given the terrible job he’s done of managing the pandemic, but I don’t wish the coronavirus on him or anyone else.