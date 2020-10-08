Quote of the Day: Nobody Wants to Set Foot in the White House, Including Mitch McConnell

From Mitch McConnell, explaining why he hasn’t visited the White House recently:
My impression was their approach to how to handle this was different than mine.
In case it’s not obvious, “this” is the coronavirus. Whatever else you can say about the guy, McConnell has taken the virus seriously enough to insist on mask wearing and social distancing on the floor of the Senate. Of course, he doesn’t take it quite seriously enough to publicly disagree with President Trump about masks, nor does he take it seriously enough to bother doing much about it legislatively. Baby steps.