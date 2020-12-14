3 hours ago

COVID Relief Bill Is Hanging On By Its Fingernails

Rod Lamkey - Cnp/CNP via ZUMA

The two biggest impediments to passing a COVID relief bill are money for local governments (opposed by Republicans) and liability protections for businesses (opposed by Democrats). So maybe the folks who designed the bipartisan $908 billion rescue package should just ditch both of them for now?

In a desperate bid to reach agreement, that group of lawmakers decided over the weekend to split their proposal into two pieces — carving out the most contentious items, money for local governments and liability protections for businesses, into a separate bill. The other bill, with a $748 billion price tag, would include broadly bipartisan funding for schools and health care.

This is hardly an ideal solution, but it would get unemployment relief to those who have been furloughed because of the pandemic. Apparently the plan now is to try and get the $748 billion package appended to the omnibus spending bill, which has to be passed within the next week. Here’s hoping.

FIVE TOOLS FOR 2021

Is there anything we can salvage from this godforsaken year? Yes! We now understand what it takes to change the conditions that got us here. Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein writes about this in her year-end column, "There’s No Quick Fix for Healing Democracy," including five tools we can and should wield to strengthen our democracy at this pivotal moment:

1) Truth

2) Collective action

3) Take systemic change seriously

4) Listen

5) Confront the disinformation platforms

2021 has got to be the year we commit to building democratic infrastructure. That includes journalism, and we hope you’ll support Mother Jones’ nonprofit reporting with a year-end donation right now if you can.

December is our most important month for fundraising, and we need to raise $350,000 from our online readers to stay on track and start 2021 strong. Please join your fellow Mother Jones readers who contribute to support the journalism you get from us.

